Record seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan outclassed Jack Lisowski 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Masters at Alexandra Palace.

O'Sullivan was presented with opportunities by Lisowski and made breaks of 86 and 63 to lead 3-1.

A superb 127 clearance was followed up by 64 to go one from victory, which he took with another fine 125 break.

World champion Mark Selby faces Scotland's Stephen Maguire in the evening session (19:00 GMT).

O'Sullivan's record at the invitational Masters event is unmatched, claiming the most titles, reaching the most finals (13) and winning the most matches (57).

Roared on by a boisterous crowd at his home event in London, O'Sullivan looked sharp by compiling two centuries and three further breaks of 60 or more.

'The Rocket' will meet Australia's Neil Robertson on Thursday in a repeat of last month's World Grand Prix final, in which the Englishman collected his 38th ranking title triumph.

"The way he hits the ball, Neil is a superb cueist," said O'Sullivan on BBC Two. "He is a phenomenal scorer. This is the Ashes, here we go. It is coming back to Britain.

"I am always nervous before any match. Some tournaments bring out the dark side in me, it was tough but I am tough and the snooker gods say calm down and play some snooker.

"It is hard to carry 2,000 Londoners - when you are from here - supporting you. The pressure was on and I felt I had to deliver, if I didn't I would have felt bad. The fans have supported me and I have to give something back."

Lisowski added: "Playing Ronnie out there is like playing Roger Federer at Wimbledon, it is going to be extremely tough to win.

"Once the top guys relax you are really on the back foot, I messed up in the third frame and that was my chance."

Analysis - 'He is saying he is the boss'

Six-time world champion Steve Davis on BBC Two:

"Ronnie was very proud of his performance, he didn't look nervous but you are a bit when you come out. He quickly got into this stride.

"I like his attitude in the interview, he is going 'I am alright at this game and enjoying it'. That is a dangerous animal."

1997 world champion Ken Doherty:

"Absolutely majestic finish from Ronnie O'Sullivan, he is an absolute genius. He wasn't at his imperious best but still won comfortably against a top-16 player. He will be tough to beat in this tournament.

"He was different in his outlook before Christmas and his attitude is completely different, he is saying he is the boss and you have never heard that from Ronnie. He is usually self-deprecating."