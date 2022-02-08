Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Williams is ninth in snooker's world rankings

Mark Williams overcame a slow start to beat Gary Wilson 6-3 and secure a quarter-final spot at the Players Championship in Wolverhampton.

The three-time World Champion trailed 2-0 and 3-2 before winning four frames in a row.

Williams' victory was a repeat of the British Open final earlier this season when he defeated Wilson 6-4 to claim the 24th ranking title of his career.

He will play either Mark Allen or Ricky Walden in the last eight.

Welshman Williams, 46, reached last month's Shoot Out final, where he was beaten by Hossein Vafaei, and was edged out 6-5 by Neil Robertson in the Masters semi-final.

Robertson was the other winner on the opening day of the Players Championship, beating Kyren Wilson 6-4.

Walden and Allen meet in the first round on Tuesday, 8 February in an evening session that also features Ronnie O'Sullivan against Judd Trump.