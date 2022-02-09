Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen won the Players Championship in 2016

Mark Allen has lamented his "shocking performance" in a 6-2 first-round defeat by Ricky Walden at the Players Championship in Wolverhampton.

The Northern Irishman showed a glimpse of form with a break of 69 to level the score at 1-1 but Walden won the next four frames to take control.

Allen pulled one back but a break of 74 by his opponent in frame eight was enough to see him over the line.

"Deserved what I got. Back to the drawing board," said Allen on Twitter.

The Antrim player's best result this year to date is a semi-final appearance at the recent German Masters.

Last year the 35-year-old took a memorable victory in his home event, the Northern Ireland Open.

The world number 10 fell in the third round of the subsequent UK Championship and failed to get past the first round of The Masters in January, losing 6-5 to Judd Trump.

After that defeat, Allen revealed that he would be continuing to play the game after a successful court ruling and some well documented personal problems.

Englishman Walden, ranked 22 in the world, will play Welsh three-time world champion Mark Williams in the quarter-finals of the Players Championship on Wednesday.