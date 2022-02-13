Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Neil Robertson has won two ranking titles this season

Neil Robertson produced a superb display to beat Barry Hawkins 10-5 and claim the Players Championship.

The world number four beat Englishman Hawkins in January's Masters final and was once again too strong as he powered to a 22nd ranking title.

Robertson made three consecutive century breaks to race into a 5-1 lead and compiled another ton and five half-centuries to seal the win.

The Australian collected a £125,000 winner's cheque for his victory.

Robertson, who also won the English Open in November, told ITV 4: "I've had an unbelievable season. I just can't wait to keep playing and, hopefully, add some more silverware.

"This will inspire more players to get their hands on the trophies and make the target on my back even bigger."

Hawkins, who took the opening frame and also made a wonderful break of 137 to get back to 5-3, said: "I don't feel like I did that much wrong.

"Neil was in devastating form and I felt like I was holding onto his coat tails for most of the day."