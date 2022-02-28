Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Brown produced a stunning performance to beat Ronnie O'Sullivan in the 2021 Welsh Open final

Defending champion Jordan Brown has lost 4-3 to world number 89 Mitchell Mann in the first round of the Welsh Open at Celtic Manor.

Birmingham native Mann took the first frame, but Brown moved 2-1 ahead with the aid of a 124 break in frame three.

A run of 62 drew Mann level but Brown constructed a 50 break to make it 3-2.

The Englishman replied with a 50 break of his own to restore parity once again and took the final frame to book a second-round meeting with Ben Hancorn.

Northern Ireland world number 24 Brown won the tournament last year as a 750-1 outsider, defeating Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-8 in a thrilling final.

The 34-year-old's passage to the decider included winning four final-frame deciders, including a black ball victory over Mark Selby in the quarter-finals, before easing past Stephen Maguire 6-1 at the last-four stage.

The victory saw Brown become only the fourth Northern Irishman to collect a tour title.

He has struggled to recapture that heady form however, failing to make an impact in subsequent events, a fourth-round appearance at the UK Championship his best performance of 2021-22.

