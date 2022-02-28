Welsh Open: Robertson, Selby, Higgins, Trump and Williams through to second round
|The 2022 BetVictor Welsh Open
|Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Dates: 28 February - 6 March
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Highlights on BBC Two Wales, online and the BBC Red Button.
Masters champion Neil Robertson and world champion Mark Selby are through to the second round of the Welsh Open at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.
Robertson, aiming for his fourth title of the season, made a 121 break as he beat Jimmy White 4-0.
World number one Selby eased through against China's Chen Zifan 4-1.
Earlier in the day, defending champion Jordan Brown was knocked out as he lost 4-3 to world number 89 Mitchell Mann.
John Higgins, a five-time Welsh Open winner, progressed as he came from a frame behind to beat Pang Junxu 4-1, making breaks of 113 and 89.
There were also wins for world number three Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson and Shaun Murphy.
Last year's semi-finalist and home favourite Mark Williams is safely through as he beat Ireland's Michael Judge 4-1.
Welsh amateur Michael White made the joint-highest break of the tournament so far with a 142 in his 4-3 victory over Allan Taylor.
Ukrainian 16-year-old Iulian Boiko beat fellow teenager and Welsh amateur Liam Davies 4-3.
Hong Kong's Ng On Yee will become the first woman to compete in the Welsh Open on day two of the tournament.
Monday's Round One (held over) results:
Jordan Brown 3-4 Mitchell Mann
Anthony McGill 3-4 Zhang Anda
Shaun Murphy 4-2 Andy Hicks
Stephen Maguire 1-4 Fergal O'Brien
Barry Hawkins 4-0 Alexander Ursenbacher
Judd Trump 4-1 Dean Young
Liam Davies 3- 4 Iulian Boiko
Kyren Wilson 4-3 Dominic Dale
Yan Bingtao 4-3 Ashley Hugill
Mark Williams 4-1 Michael Judge
Stuart Bingham 4-1 Sean Maddocks
Zhao Xintong 4-1 Oliver Lines
Neil Robertson 4-0 Jimmy White
Mark Allen 4-1 Ken Doherty
Elliot Slessor 4-3 Dylan Emery
John Higgins 4-1 Pang Junxu
Mark Selby 4-1 Chen Zifan
Si Jiahui - Gary Wilson
Allan Taylor 3-4 Michael White
Tuesday's fixtures:
10:00: Mitchell Mann v Ben Hancorn
10:00: Rory McLeod v Yuan SiJun
10:00: Robbie Williams v Hossein Vafaei
10:00: Ali Carter v Ng On Yee
13:00: Ronnie O'Sullivan v James Cahill
13:00: Ben Woollaston v Liang Wenbo
13:00: Jimmy Robertson v Jamie Jones
13:00: Ding Junhui v Michael Holt
14:00: Neil Robertson v Hammad Miah
14:00: Cao Yupeng v Joe Perry
14:00: Mark Williams v Kurt Maflin
14:00: Scott Donaldson v Andrew Pagett
19:00: Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Fergal O'Brien
19:00: Craig Steadman v Judd Trump
19:00: Iulian Boiko v Mark Allen
19:00: Mark Davis v Matthew Selt
20:00: Zhang Anda v Mark Joyce
20:00: John Higgins v Soheil Vahedi
20:00: Chris Wakelin v Jack Lisowski
