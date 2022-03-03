Last updated on .From the section Snooker

All the last 16 matches take place in the evening session on day four

The 2022 BetVictor Welsh Open Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Dates: 28 February - 6 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Highlights on BBC Two Wales, online and the BBC Red Button.

Four-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan is through to the last 16 of the Welsh Open in Newport but 2020 winner Shaun Murphy is out of the tournament.

O'Sullivan prevailed 4-2 in a riveting contest with Ding Junhui and Welshman Ryan Day beat Murphy 4-0.

Another home player, amateur Michael White, was a 4-1 winner over Liam Highfield, who had knocked out world champion Mark Selby on Wednesday.

World number five Kyren Wilson survived a scare to beat Matthew Selt 4-3.

Selt had chances to close to match in the sixth frame but Wilson took advantages of his opponent's errors to force the match into a decider.

World number 30 Selt also had opportunities to win the final frame but missed a red in the bottom left pocket and Wilson snatched the win.

Six-time world champion O'Sullivan, who is chasing a record-equalling fifth Welsh Open title, faces fellow Englishman Ricky Walden in the last 16 this evening.

"I was shattered at the start of the match then I came alive a little bit and I think the adrenalin kicked in," O'Sullivan told BBC Wales.

"I'm just hanging on and scrapping and trying to control the cue ball as well as I can.

"I love the venue and I think it's a special crowd, the Welsh, they really support the snooker brilliantly and it's probably one of my favourite places to play as I've had some of my best moments here."

Day made breaks of 71, 78, 53 and 82 in a comprehensive victory over Murphy to set up a last-16 tie with Snooker Shoot-out champion Hossein Vafaei.

Iranian Vafaei made light work of overcoming Cwmbran's Jak Jones 4-0.

This is the furthest Day has gone in the tournament since he reached the quarter-final stage in 2010.

"It's not very often that I play a match and feel that in control but it was one of those occasions where it all clicked and all came together," said Day.

World number nine Barry Hawkins is out in the last 32 as he was beaten 4-3 by world number 47 Ben Woollaston.

Woollaston came back from 3-1 down and won the deciding frame with a 71 break.

Day four round three results (all times GMT):

Hossein Vafaei 4-0 Jak Jones

Ryan Day 4-0 Shaun Murphy

Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-2 Ding Junhui

Yan Bingtao 2-4 Ricky Walden

Barry Hawkins 3-4 Ben Woollaston

Matthew Selt 3-4 Kyren Wilson

Jack Lisowski 4-2 Elliot Slessor

Michael White 4-1 Liam Highfield

Day four last 16 evening fixtures (all times GMT):

19:00 Matthew Stevens v Zhang Anda

19:00 Hossein Vafaei v Ryan Day

19:00 Jimmy Robertson v Judd Trump

19:00 Ali Carter v Scott Donaldson

20:00 Neil Robertson v Ben Woollaston

20:00 Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ricky Walden

20:00 Joe Perry v Kyren Wilson

20:00 Jack Lisowski v Michael White

