Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Trump will face Hossein Vafaei in the semi-final of the Welsh Open

Judd Trump said he was "very relieved" to beat Neil Robertson 5-3 in the quarter-finals of the Welsh Open.

England's Trump opened up a 4-1 lead before two-time Welsh Open winner Robertson reduced the deficit to 4-3.

But the Australian missed a simple black in the next frame and Trump capitalised to reach the semi-finals.

World number three Trump, who was runner-up in 2017, will face Iranian Hossein Vafaei, while Jack Lisowski will play Joe Perry in the other semi.

"I'm very relieved because I think if it had gone 4-4 he would have been a strong favourite," said Trump.

"Crucially for me, I was able to take that last chance and get over the line. I'm very happy to still be in with a chance to win the event" said Trump.

Robertson, who is a big cricket fan, heard the news about his fellow countryman Shane Warne's death shortly before he arrived at the venue and said it badly affected him.

"I'm absolutely devastated," he said. "You only have to look at my performance."

Meanwhile, Lisowski staged a superb comeback from 4-2 down to beat fellow Englishman Ali Carter 5-4.

Carter made breaks of 86 and 53 to move within one frame of victory but the 2009 champion did not pot a ball again in the match.

Lisowski won the decider with a sparkling break of 135 and took a step closer to a first ranking title.

"It was a great result for me. I was in a bit of trouble and I knew I had to be focused. If I was to win the tournament it would be amazing," he said.

In an all-English quarter-final, Perry won 5-2 against Ricky Walden who had overcome Ronnie O'Sullivan in the last 16, while in the other game, Vafaei beat China's Zhang Anda 5-4.

Day five quarter-final results:

Jack Lisowski 5-4 Ali Carter

Judd Trump 5-3 Neil Robertson

Joe Perry 5-2 Ricky Walden

Hossein Vafaei 5-4 Zhang Anda

Day six semi-finals (all times GMT)

13:00 - Judd Trump v Hossein Vafaei

19:00 - Jack Lisowski v Joe Perry

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.