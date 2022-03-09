Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Robert Milkins celebrated his 46th birthday on Sunday

Robert Milkins is facing disciplinary action after arriving drunk at the opening ceremony of snooker's inaugural Turkish Masters.

The world number 44, nicknamed the Milkman, admitted he was "out of it" after a birthday drinking session.

He reportedly needed hospital treatment after falling over and splitting open his chin.

The Gloucester potter could be sanctioned after the incident in Antalya.

'It was my birthday and I had been drinking for a long time but that is no excuse and I know that," he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail and the Sun.

"I can only apologise to any guests I offended that night. I wouldn't have known who it was.

"And I have apologised to the organisers and the hotel. It is the first time snooker has come to Turkey and my behaviour was totally out of order.

"When I got to the toilet I lost my legs and think I hit my chin on the sink or the ground, cutting it open. I was almost knocked out, and I'm pretty sure I have broken ribs. If I had my stomach pumped I don't remember that either."

Milkins, who turned 46 on Sunday, later responded on Twitter to the reports, which also said he became embroiled in an argument with World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) chairman Jason Ferguson before being taken to hospital.

He said the incident was "not as bad as it's made to sound" and he had "only been drinking for two and a half hours then all of a sudden was out of it", adding: "Nobody got hurt apart from myself."

Milkins, who uses The Wurzels' song I Am A Cider Drinker as his walk-on music, continued: "Obviously upset a few which I deeply regret.

"I said sorry to all the Turkish people and World Snooker and they've all been great with me."

The World Snooker Tour confirmed Milkins has been referred to the WPBSA disciplinary committee.

He returned to play on Tuesday against Ding Junhui and moved 4-1 ahead following a 131 clearance and two half-century breaks.

But Ding fought back to win the last four frames, ending Milkins' hopes of further progress in the first professional snooker event to be staged in Turkey.