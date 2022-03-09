Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen is now in danger of not qualifying for the Tour Championship later this month

Mark Allen bowed out of the Turkish Masters at the last-64 stage after a 5-4 defeat by Welshman Jak Jones.

World number 48 Jones, 28, clinched his win thanks to a break of 79 in the final frame which set up a third-round meeting with Iran's Hossein Vafaei.

A run of 129 moved Jones 4-2 up and while Allen levelled at 4-4, the Welshman held his nerve in the decider.

World number 11 Allen's defeat dented his hopes of earning a spot in the Tour Championship later this month.

His best performance in a ranking tournament this season is reaching the semi-finals at the German Masters.