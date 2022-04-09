Last updated on .From the section Snooker

The World Snooker Championship starts on Saturday at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre and you can watch every match live on the BBC.

Network TV coverage is on BBC One, Two and Four, while there is uninterrupted coverage of both tables across iPlayer and Red Button as well as the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Defending champion Mark Selby, who won his fourth world title last year, is the top seed although six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan goes into the championship as the world number one.

When does Ronnie O'Sullivan play?

Selby and O'Sullivan both start their campaigns on Saturday, with Selby getting play under way at 10:00 BST and O'Sullivan following in the second session at 14:30 BST.

Three-time world champion Mark Williams plays his opening match on Sunday, 17 April and Masters champion Neil Robertson starts his bid for a second world title on Monday, 18 April.

Four-time winner John Higgins plays on Tuesday, 19 April and 2019 champion Judd Trump begins his challenge on Wednesday, 20 April.

Mark Selby's fourth title came after a gap of four years

Qualifying, draw and tournament dates

The qualifying tournament finishes on Wednesday, 13 April, with 16 players joining the top 16 seeds at the Crucible.

The draw takes place on Thursday, 14 April at 11:00 BST.

The championship runs from Saturday, 16 April to Monday, 2 May, with the final taking place over the final two days.

Format

The first round is the best of 19 frames, the second round and quarter-finals are the best of 25, the semi-finals the best of 33 and the final the best of 35.

From 16 to 27 April, two matches take place at the same time but the semi-finals and final are played on one table.

Prize money

The winner will receive £500,000 in prize money with the runner-up taking home £200,000.

Players beaten in the first round will earn £20,000.

There is a prize of £15,000 for the highest televised break and £40,000 for a 147 maximum break.

The most recent of the 11 maximums made at the World Championship was by John Higgins in 2020.

Match schedule & BBC coverage times

All times BST. Session times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Saturday, 16 April

Match schedule

First round (best of 19)

10:00

Mark Selby (Eng) v qualifier

Zhao Xintong (Chn) v qualifier

14:30

Barry Hawkins (Eng) v qualifier

Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) v qualifier

19:00

Mark Selby (Eng) v qualifier

Shaun Murphy (Eng) v qualifier

Live coverage

10:00-12:15 - BBC Two

10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

13:00-17:30 - BBC One

14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

17:00-18:00 - BBC Red Button

19:00-20:00 - BBC Four

19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights

23:45-00:35 - BBC Two

World Championship Extra

00:40-02:40 - BBC Two

Sunday, 17 April

Match schedule

First round (best of 19)

10:00

Anthony McGill (Sco) v qualifier

Zhao Xintong (Chn) v qualifier

14:30

Mark Williams (Wal) v qualifier

Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) v qualifier

19:00

Barry Hawkins (Eng) v qualifier

Shaun Murphy (Eng) v qualifier

Live coverage

10:00-12:15 - BBC Two

10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

13:50-16:20 - BBC One

14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

16:20-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights

23:40-00:30 - BBC Two

World Championship Extra

00:30-02:30 - BBC Two

Monday, 18 April

Match schedule

First round (best of 19)

10:00

Anthony McGill (Sco) v qualifier

Mark Allen (NI) v qualifier

14:30

Mark Williams (Wal) v qualifier

Neil Robertson (Aus) v qualifier

19:00

Stuart Bingham (Eng) v qualifier

Mark Allen (NI) v qualifier

Live coverage

10:00-12:15 - BBC Two

10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights

23:45-00:35 - BBC Two

World Championship Extra

00:35-02:35 - BBC Two

Tuesday, 19 April

Match schedule

First round (best of 19)

10:00

Yan Bingtao (Chn) v qualifier

Neil Robertson (Aus) v qualifier

14:30

Stuart Bingham (Eng) v qualifier

John Higgins (Sco) v qualifier

19:00

Yan Bingtao (Chn) v qualifier

Jack Lisowski (Eng) v qualifier

Live coverage

10:00-12:15 - BBC Two

10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

World Championship Extra

00:05-02:05 - BBC Two

Wednesday, 20 April

Match schedule

First round (best of 19)

10:00

Kyren Wilson (Eng) v qualifier

John Higgins (Sco) v qualifier

14:30

Judd Trump (Eng) v qualifier

Jack Lisowski (Eng) v qualifier

19:00

Kyren Wilson (Eng) v qualifier

Luca Brecel (Bel) v qualifier

Live coverage

10:00-11:15 - BBC Two

10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

World Championship Extra

00:05-02:05 - BBC Two

Thursday, 21 April

Match schedule

First round (best of 19)

13:00

Luca Brecel (Bel) v qualifier

19:00

Judd Trump (Eng) v qualifier

Second round (best of 25)

13:00

Barry Hawkins/Qualifier v Mark Williams/Qualifier

19:00

Zhao Xintong/Qualifer v Shaun Murphy/Qualifier

Live coverage

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two, plus uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

World Championship Extra

00:05-02:05 - BBC Two

Friday, 22 April

Match schedule

Second round (best of 25)

10:00

Hawkins/Qualifier v Williams/Qualifier

Allen/Qualifier v O'Sullivan/Qualifier

14:30

Selby/Qualifer v Yan/Qualifier

Zhao/Qualifer v Murphy/Qualifier

19:00

Hawkins/Qualifier v Williams/Qualifier

Allen/Qualifier v O'Sullivan/Qualifier

Live coverage

10:00-12:15 - BBC Two

10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights

23:05-23:55 - BBC Two

World Championship Extra

23:55-01:55 - BBC Two

Saturday, 23 April

Second round (best of 25)

Match schedule

10am: Selby/Qualifier vs Yan/Qualifier

10am: Zhao/Qualifier vs Murphy/Qualifier

2.30pm: McGill/Qualifier vs Trump/Qualifier

2.30pm: Allen/Qualifier vs O'Sullivan/Qualifier

7pm: Selby/Qualifier vs Yan/Qualifier

7pm: Robertson/Qualifier vs Lisowski/Qualifier

Live coverage

10:00-12:15 - BBC Two

10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

13:15-16:30 - BBC One

14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

16:30-17:30 - BBC Two

17:30-18:00 - BBC Red Button

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights

23:50-00:40 - BBC Two

World Championship Extra

00:40-02:40 - BBC Two

Sunday, 24 April

Second round (best of 25)

Match schedule

10:00

Wilson/Qualifier v Bingham/Qualifier

Brecel/Qualifier v Higgins/Qualifier

14:30

McGill/Qualifier v Trump/Qualifier

Robertson/Qualifier v Lisowski/Qualifier

19:00

Wilson/Qualifier vs Bingham/Qualifier

Brecel/Qualifier vs Higgins/Qualifier

Live coverage

10:00-11:45 - BBC Two

10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

14:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights

23:30-00:20 - BBC Two

World Championship Extra

00:20-02:20

Monday, 25 April

Second round (best of 25)

Match schedule

13:00

Wilson/Qualifier v Bingham/Qualifier

Brecel/Qualifier v Higgins/Qualifier

19:00

McGill/Qualifier v Trump/Qualifier

Robertson/Qualifier v Lisowski/Qualifier

Live coverage

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two, plus uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

20:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

World Championship Extra

00:05-02:05 - BBC Two

Tuesday 26 April

Quarter-finals (best of 25)

Match schedule to follow

Live coverage

10:00-12:15 - BBC Two

10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

20:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

World Championship Extra

00:05-02:05 - BBC Two

Wednesday 27 April

Quarter-finals (best of 25)

Match schedule to follow

Live coverage

10:00-11:15 - BBC Two

10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

20:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

World Championship Extra

00:05-02:05 - BBC Two

Thursday 28 April

Semi-finals (best of 33)

Match schedule to follow

Live coverage

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two, plus uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

20:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

Friday 30 April

Semi-finals (best of 33)

Match schedule to follow

Live coverage

10:00-12:15 - BBC Two

10:00-14:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

19:00-21:00 - BBC Two

19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage of both tables on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

Saturday 30 April

Semi-finals (best of 33)

Match schedule to follow

Live coverage

10:00-12:00 - BBC Two

10:00-13:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

13:15-16:30 - BBC One

14:30-18:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

16:30-17:30 - BBC Two

17:30-18:00 - BBC Red Button

19:00-22:00 - BBC Two

19:00-22:30 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Sunday 1 May

Final (best of 35)

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Two

Monday 2 May

Final (best of 35)

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00 - BBC Two