Robert Milkins turned professional in 1995

Robert Milkins defeated Kyren Wilson to win his first ranking event title at the Gibraltar Open.

Milkins beat Wilson 4-2 to claim his first crown after 27 years as a professional, with this the 46-year-old's maiden appearance in a final.

The world number 44 made a break of 44 to seal victory, having taken a 3-0 lead against his fellow Englishman.

Milkins, who beat Jak Jones 4-2 in the semi-finals, said the win was "unbelievable".

"Not in my wildest dreams did I expect this week," Milkins said.

"I came and here and I was thinking 'just try and win one match, try and get some money for the kids'. I've been struggling, it's been that bad.

"Once I got through that semi against Jak it took all the pressure off.

"I had never won a tournament. I know I'm not going to get many more chances so I had to dig in there, because it may never come again."

Earlier this month, Milkins had to apologise for his drunken behaviour at the Turkish Masters opening ceremony.

He admitted he was "out of it" after a birthday drinking session and reportedly required hospital treatment after falling and splitting open his chin.

In his post-match interview Milkins revealed his sister passed away in December and he has received counselling in the past two weeks after speaking to World Snooker, the organisation which runs the World Snooker Tour.

"My head's not been very good really - I've been really struggling. I've just got to try and pick myself out of this mess, he added.

