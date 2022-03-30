Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan has won his last six meetings in ranking events against Mark Williams

Ronnie O'Sullivan survived a Mark Williams comeback to win a gripping Tour Championship quarter-final 10-9 in Llandudno.

The six-time World champion hit five centuries but still needed to win a last-frame decider to beat his old rival.

He secured a semi-final against Neil Robertson after Williams missed an attempted long pot on the final red.

"I made it hard for myself to win," said O'Sullivan.

"Mark's long ball potting during the match was frightening.

"Nobody's ever potted as many long balls against me. It was quite ironic really that he missed a long one in the last frame to let me in."

O'Sullivan led 5-3 at the end of the afternoon session after breaks of 131 - the highest of the tournament so far - and 128.

Williams, 47, made a break of 103 to win the first frame of the evening session but his 46-year-old opponent responded with a 100 and made two other century breaks - 106 and 127 - on his way to victory.

The Welshman was frustrated after wasting an opportunity to beat O'Sullivan for only the second time in 14 matches at ranking tournaments over the last 20 years.

It was also the fourth time the three-time World champion has lost matches in deciding frames this year.

"I could and should have won it," said Williams, who came back from 47-0 down in the 18th frame to force the decider.

"It was a great game to be involved in. It was nip and tuck all the way to the end, but it's plain to see when it comes down to the nitty gritty I'm not good enough to close out these matches."

O'Sullivan, who will return to the world number one spot at the end of this week, faces defending champion Robertson in a repeat of last year's final on Friday.

Judd Trump and Luca Brecel meet on Thursday in the last quarter-final, the winner to face John Higgins who beat Zhao Xintong 10-9.