Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Luca Brecel became the the youngest ever winner of the European Under-19 Championship in 2009, age just 14.

Luca Brecel produced another impressive display at Llandudno's Venue Cymru to beat Judd Trump 10-6 and secure the final spot in the last four of the Tour Championship.

The Belgian, who won the Scottish Open at the same venue in December, will now face John Higgins again on Saturday for a place in the final.

2019 World champion Trump was never ahead in the contest.

"It's amazing to beat him, in such a long game as well." said Brecel.

"I played some good stuff. I knew Judd was going to come back at some point but I felt like I was going to win all day long."

World number 15 Brecel won the opening three frames of the fourth quarter-final and took a commanding 6-2 lead into the second session of the match.

The first four frames of the evening were shared, before Trump closed the gap to 8-6 with a break of 140 - the highest in the history of the tournament since it was first held in 2019.

However, Brecel took the next two frames to secure only his second win in 10 matches against Englishman Trump.

Four-time World champion Higgins, who won his quarter-final with Zhao Xintong earlier in the week, was Brecel's opponent when the Belgian took his second ranking title at the end of 2021 with a 9-5 victory.

That final was moved to Venue Cymru in December due to the lack of a suitable venue for the event in Scotland.

Friday's first semi-final of the Tour Championship - which features only the top eight players in the one-year ranking list - sees six-time World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan take on Neil Robertson.