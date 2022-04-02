Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Liang Wenbo pleaded guilty to a domestic-related assault by beating on 9 February

Liang Wenbo has been suspended from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour (WST) after being convicted of domestic-related assault.

The incident took place in Sheffield last July and the Chinese player, 35, pleaded guilty in February.

The current world number 33 was given a 12-month community order on Friday and will be suspended from the tour with immediate effect.

"We strongly condemn all forms of violence," read a WST statement. external-link

It added that the matter has been passed to the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA), which said that Liang "has a case to answer for misconduct under the WPBSA disciplinary rules".

"The charges are that Liang Wenbo's behaviour was unbecoming of a sportsperson and has brought the sport into disrepute," continued a WPBSA statement.

The suspension will remain in place until the WPBSA disciplinary committee holds a formal hearing, with the venue and date to be confirmed.

Liang, who is based in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, has the right to appeal against this decision.

Jason Ferguson, chairman of the WPBSA, said: "The decision to suspend a player with immediate effect is not one taken lightly.

"However, due to the violent and criminal nature of this offence, I have reached the decision that this is the only appropriate action to be taken pending the outcome of the formal disciplinary process."