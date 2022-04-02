Last updated on .From the section Snooker

John Higgins had been beaten by Luca Brecel at Venue Cymru in the Scottish Open final which was moved to Llandudno in December

John Higgins will face defending champion Neil Robertson in the Tour Championship final in Llandudno.

Four-time World champion Higgins beat Luca Brecel 10-7 after the Belgian took a 3-0 lead in the afternoon session and came back from 7-4 down to level the match at 7-7 in the evening.

The Scot then won three successive frames to reach his 55th ranking final since he turned professional in 1992.

"I felt good all day, even when Luca got off to a great start," he said.

"Neil's playing incredible stuff, he really is. He's the best player in the world this year by far.

"I'm going to have to play my best stuff to have a chance of winning," added Higgins, 46, who has 31 ranking titles to his name.

Higgins - who labelled a thrilling comeback victory over Zhao Xintong in the quarter-final as one of his "best ever wins" - recovered from a slow start to win five frames in a row and lead 5-3 at the end of the first session of the second semi-final.

Brecel then took four of the next six frames, including a break of 108 to make it 7-7.

However, errors by the former China champion in three final tight frames saw Higgins secure his place in Sunday's final.

"I just made too many mistakes and you can't do that against John," said Brecel.

"In the end I think I did well to get to 7-7.

"I deserved to lose, but I'm happy I beat Judd [Trump in the quarter-finals] and I gave John a good game."

Higgins and Robertson will meet in a ranking final for the second time this season, the Australian having edged a thrilling English Open final 9-8 in Milton Keynes in November.

The first to 10 frames at Venue Cymru will win a first prize of £150,000.

