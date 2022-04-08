Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Iulian Boiko became snooker's youngest ever professional player at 14 years in 2020

Ukrainian teenager Iulian Boiko's hopes of qualifying for the World Championship are over following a 6-4 loss to David Grace.

Boiko, 16, claimed his first-ever World Championship win against Cyprus' Michael Georgiou on Thursday.

But he fell to the experienced Grace in the second of four qualifying rounds at the English Institute of Sport.

Former finalist Matthew Stevens reached the penultimate round of qualifying with a 6-1 win over Gerard Greene.

Stevens, 44, who lost the 2000 and 2005 finals, made five half-centuries - including a final break of 94 - to set up a meeting with Sam Craigie.

Meanwhile, James Cahill, who famously beat Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Crucible in 2019, won the last three frames to edge Mark Davis 6-5.