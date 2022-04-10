Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ding Junhui has won 14 major ranking titles, including three UK Championships

Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May

Former world number one Ding Junhui fought back from losing the opening frame to beat Tian Pengfei in his World Championship qualifier.

Chinese Junhui beat his fellow countryman 6-4 in the third of four qualifying rounds at the English Institute of Sport.

He will play David Lilley for a place in the tournament proper, which starts at the Crucible on Saturday.

Lilley beat Kurt Maflin 6-1 to reach the final round of qualifying.

Defeat for Maflin relegates him from the main tour and means he needs to go through Q School if he wants to regain his tour card.

Elsewhere, David Gilbert progressed with a 6-1 win over Rory McLeod, while Joe O'Connor was also a comfortable 6-1 winner against Ben Woollaston.

Jimmy Robertson beat Oliver Lines 6-4 to set up a final qualifying meeting with Chris Wakelin, who edged out Fan Zhengyi 6-5