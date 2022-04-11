Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Graeme Dott made his first maximum break in competition since 1999

Graeme Dott hit the second maximum break of his career as he made it to the final qualifying round for the snooker World Championship.

The Scot, the 2006 champion, posted 147 on his way to a 6-1 win over Pang Junxu.

The 44-year-old clinched the maximum in the fifth frame and returned to seal the match.

Dott will now face Jamie Clarke in a 'Judgement Day' match to make the first round at the Crucible.

"I don't actually make that many, even in practice," Dott told World Snooker.

"I went through a spell when I just turned pro when I was hitting 147s a lot in practice. I can't remember the last time I had one, even in practice, it would be years ago. So it was really, really good.

"When you pot the last red you're just trying not to bottle it because everything was perfect."

The snooker world championships begin on Saturday with the final on 2 May.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.