By Shamoon Hafez BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

Mark Selby is aiming for a fifth world title in Sheffield

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Defending champion Mark Selby opened up a 6-3 advantage over Welsh qualifier Jamie Jones in the first round of the World Championship in Sheffield.

Leicester's Selby looked edgy early on but soon settled into his stride, compiling two superb centuries as well as further runs of 73, 71 and 64.

The best-of-19 match concludes from 19:00 BST, live across the BBC.

World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his campaign against fellow Englishman David Gilbert at 14:30.

The Rocket is aiming for a record-equalling seventh Crucible crown to draw alongside Scottish legend Stephen Hendry.

Meanwhile, UK champion Zhao Xintong signalled his intent by opening up a dominant 7-2 lead over Welshman Jamie Clarke before Sunday morning's conclusion.

China's Zhao, 25, has broken through this year by winning two ranking events and was in sublime scoring form, making two centuries as well as breaks of 98, 78 and 73.

Also on Saturday, the 2005 champion, England's Shaun Murphy faces a tough task against Scot Stephen Maguire, while former finalist, Englishman Barry Hawkins, plays 20-year-old Welsh qualifier Jackson Page.

