World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan showcased his mettle by coming from behind to beat David Gilbert 10-5 at the World Championship in Sheffield.

The Rocket is aiming for a record-equalling seventh Crucible crown and turned the match around from 3-0 down with high breaks of 122, 109 and 104.

O'Sullivan, 46, will face Mark Allen or Scott Donaldson in the second round.

Wales' Mark Williams begins his quest for a fourth world title against amateur compatriot Michael White.

Another Welshman, 20-year-old Jackson Page, and Scotland's Stephen Maguire both lead 6-3 against English players Barry Hawkins and Shaun Murphy respectively. Those matches conclude at 19:00 BST.

