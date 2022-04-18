Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Mark Allen leads Scott Donaldson 5-4 after the first session of his first round match at the World Snooker Championship at The Crucible Theatre.

The players were tied at 2-2 by the mid-session interval and shared the next two frames before a break of 107 saw Allen go ahead for the first time.

Donaldson drew level but a run of 109 in the next saw Allen go into Monday night's second session one frame up.

The winner of the best-of-19-frame match will face Ronnie O'Sullivan.

A break of 65 saw Allen clinch the opening frame of the encounter but Scot Donaldson took the next two, a break of 78 helping him establish a 2-1 advantage.

Donaldson looked to have extended his lead as he compiled a 60 in the next but a 61 clearance from the Northern Irishman restored parity in the contest.

Breaks of 55 and 68 made it 3-2 to the world-ranked 49 player but a 45 helped see number 15 seed Allen over the line in the next.

Those two centuries in the final two frames edged Allen ahead, but his opponent remains well in contention to make the second round for the first time in only his second appearance at the event in Sheffield.

Allen's best World Championship performance was a semi-final appearance in 2009 and he has also reached the quarter-finals on three occasions, the last of which was in 2018.

Last year the 36-year-old exited at the second round stage, having been beaten in the first round in 2019 and 2020.

Also in Monday's morning session, Scottish number 13 seed Anthony McGill reached the second round stage with a 10-7 victory over English qualifier Liam Highfield.