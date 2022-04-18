Last updated on .From the section Snooker

BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

By Shamoon Hafez BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

Mark Williams won his last world title in 2018

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Three-time champion Mark Williams hammered fellow Welshman Michael White 10-3 at the World Championship.

Williams did the damage against amateur White in the first session as three centuries helped him to a 7-2 lead, wrapping up victory with a superb 121.

Williams faces compatriot Jackson Page, 20, who is making his Worlds debut, in an intriguing second-round clash.

Tournament favourite Neil Robertson starts his bid for a second world title against world number 77 Ashley Hugill.

Australia's Robertson is the season's form player after winning four titles including the Masters but needs to improve on his past performances in Sheffield.

The 40-year-old has reached just one semi-final since winning the event 12 years ago, a record which he described as being "terrible, awful, shocking".

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.