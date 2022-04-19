Last updated on .From the section Snooker

By Shamoon Hafez BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

Neil Robertson won the World Championship in 2010

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Tournament favourite Neil Robertson looked in ominous form as he defeated debutant Ashley Hugill 10-5 in the first round of the World Championship.

Robertson, champion in 2010, trailed 3-1 but hit back in devastating fashion as a run of eight frames in a row helped him to a comfortable victory.

Robertson faces Jack Lisowski or Matthew Stevens in the next round.

The 2015 champion Stuart Bingham leads China's Lyu Haotian 6-3, while John Higgins plays Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

Scotland's four-time winner Higgins faces a tricky opener against Thailand's Un-Nooh, who is the fastest player on tour.

Robertson 'no doubt' a contender

Australia's Robertson has been the player of the season so far, winning four titles including the Masters and finishing runner-up in another, but his record in Sheffield is surprisingly poor.

The 40-year-old has reached just one semi-final since lifting the trophy 12 years ago, a run the world number three described as being "terrible, awful, shocking".

But after a slow start and seeing his opponent pull two frames back late on, Robertson proved too good for Crucible first-timer Hugill with heavy scoring including four centuries as well as runs of 97 and 72.

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry said: "It has been very strong from Robertson. At 3-1 he could have gone 4-1 down and looked edgy. But like Ronnie O'Sullivan, he did well to be 6-3 in front after the first session.

"When he get in he looks like he will clear the table every time. There is no doubt he is going to be a contender for this World Championship."

