World Snooker Championship 2022: Barry Hearn does not want tournament to move from Sheffield
World Snooker Tour president Barry Hearn says the World Championship could move from Sheffield - but says he does not want it to, amid calls for improvements in the Crucible venue.
The iconic venue has been criticised by some players for being cramped.
Hearn says he is in talks with Sheffield City Council about potentially building a "new Crucible".
"My heart tells me that Sheffield and snooker deserve each other - it is a wonderful marriage," he told BBC Sport.
The 980-capacity Crucible is staging the World Championship for the 45th year and the current deal to host it lasts for an other five years.
However, the two-table set-up can lead to cramped conditions for the players and the venue has struggled to add modernising features.
By contrast, London's Alexandra Palace - which hosts the Masters - holds over 2,000 spectators and was described by a number of players as the best atmosphere they had experienced.
Hearn said his starting idea was to build a replica of the Crucible because he wants the venue's name to continue.
"We have an agreement with the council for the next four years or so to stay here, and that of course will be honoured," Hearn said.
"I think we are synonymous with Sheffield and the history we have created with the Crucible is without doubt a very important part of the brand of snooker.
"Early talks at the moment with Sheffield council are why don't we look at perhaps building a new Crucible in Sheffield so we do not have to think about going anywhere else?
"If I could do anything on the existing site, of course I would. But there simply isn't space."
'I never stay a moment longer than I am required'
Australia's Neil Robertson has proposed using another venue in the city in parallel with the Crucible in early rounds.
"My idea is to make it kind of like Wimbledon, where you have Centre Court and Court One, so you give everyone who qualifies the one-table experience," said the 2010 winner after his first-round victory over Ashley Hugill.
"I think if you had two Crucible venues that are equal, it would be an amazing experience for everyone to end their season - Sheffield is well equipped to deal with that.
"Being the World Championship, it should be the biggest event from the start, not [from] the semi-finals."
Another former champion Judd Trump told BBC Sport he was no longer as excited as he used to be when arriving at the tournament.
"I would rather play in front of more people. The more people the better the atmosphere," he said.
"The Masters nowadays has overtaken this one by far. The more people you can get in makes you feel more alive.
"I just feel [the World Championship] could do with trying to play elsewhere one year."
Scotland's four-time world champion John Higgins said he wanted the tournament to stay in Sheffield and at the Crucible, calling it "the home of snooker".
He added: "It brings its own uniqueness because you are playing in cramped space with the crowd."
And he was not keen on Robertson's twin venue idea, but admitted he would also back moving to a purpose-built arena.
Hearn has often said the tournament will remain in Sheffield as long as it has the support of the local authorities.
When asked whether he would move the venue should he lose that support, Hearn said: "Absolutely. I never stay a moment longer than I am required.
"But I would rather stay here and my heart tells me this is where Sheffield and snooker deserve to be.
"It just needs a little bit of understanding and investment of people's time, people's heart and maybe a few quid from central government."
