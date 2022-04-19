Close menu

World Snooker Championship 2022: Barry Hearn does not want tournament to move from Sheffield

Last updated on .

The Crucible set-up
The Crucible's two-table set-up - pictured in 2021 - has been criticised by some players for being cramped
2022 Betfred World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May
World Snooker Tour president Barry Hearn says the World Championship could move from Sheffield - but says he does not want it to, amid calls for improvements in the Crucible venue.

The iconic venue has been criticised by some players for being cramped.

Hearn says he is in talks with Sheffield City Council about potentially building a "new Crucible".

"My heart tells me that Sheffield and snooker deserve each other - it is a wonderful marriage," he told BBC Sport.

The 980-capacity Crucible is staging the World Championship for the 45th year and the current deal to host it lasts for an other five years.

However, the two-table set-up can lead to cramped conditions for the players and the venue has struggled to add modernising features.

By contrast, London's Alexandra Palace - which hosts the Masters - holds over 2,000 spectators and was described by a number of players as the best atmosphere they had experienced.

Hearn said his starting idea was to build a replica of the Crucible because he wants the venue's name to continue.

"We have an agreement with the council for the next four years or so to stay here, and that of course will be honoured," Hearn said.

"I think we are synonymous with Sheffield and the history we have created with the Crucible is without doubt a very important part of the brand of snooker.

"Early talks at the moment with Sheffield council are why don't we look at perhaps building a new Crucible in Sheffield so we do not have to think about going anywhere else?

"If I could do anything on the existing site, of course I would. But there simply isn't space."

'I never stay a moment longer than I am required'

Australia's Neil Robertson has proposed using another venue in the city in parallel with the Crucible in early rounds.

"My idea is to make it kind of like Wimbledon, where you have Centre Court and Court One, so you give everyone who qualifies the one-table experience," said the 2010 winner after his first-round victory over Ashley Hugill.

"I think if you had two Crucible venues that are equal, it would be an amazing experience for everyone to end their season - Sheffield is well equipped to deal with that.

"Being the World Championship, it should be the biggest event from the start, not [from] the semi-finals."

Another former champion Judd Trump told BBC Sport he was no longer as excited as he used to be when arriving at the tournament.

"I would rather play in front of more people. The more people the better the atmosphere," he said.

"The Masters nowadays has overtaken this one by far. The more people you can get in makes you feel more alive.

"I just feel [the World Championship] could do with trying to play elsewhere one year."

Scotland's four-time world champion John Higgins said he wanted the tournament to stay in Sheffield and at the Crucible, calling it "the home of snooker".

He added: "It brings its own uniqueness because you are playing in cramped space with the crowd."

And he was not keen on Robertson's twin venue idea, but admitted he would also back moving to a purpose-built arena.

Hearn has often said the tournament will remain in Sheffield as long as it has the support of the local authorities.

When asked whether he would move the venue should he lose that support, Hearn said: "Absolutely. I never stay a moment longer than I am required.

"But I would rather stay here and my heart tells me this is where Sheffield and snooker deserve to be.

"It just needs a little bit of understanding and investment of people's time, people's heart and maybe a few quid from central government."

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by Kuns_Right_Foot, today at 14:39

    Got to laugh at the old spiv Barry Hearn.
    He want's snooker to stay in Sheffield but he wants a new venue built.
    Is he planning on paying for it or is he expecting the ratepayers of Sheffield to?
    All so for 2 weeks every year snooker can be in Sheffield.

    • Reply posted by thewaywardbus, today at 14:43

      thewaywardbus replied:
      Maybe you should read this about the £3 million it makes for Sheffields economy....

      https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/other-sport/how-world-snooker-championship-showcases-sheffield-world-39701

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:33

    How is Sheffield the home of snoooker when they have only held the tournament for over forty years. So are they saying if they moved it to somewhere else then there would uproar from fans and protests on the streets. Oh come on guys. It is time to move with the times. The venue is not big enough for snooker anymore especially for a World Championship

    • Reply posted by thewaywardbus, today at 14:36

      thewaywardbus replied:
      That is still longer than any other venue has held the same tournament. Plus it was a major venue during the golden age of snooker in the 80's, which is when the sports popularity started growing

  • Comment posted by Nicky, today at 14:29

    Too cramped move it somewhere else, why squish two tables in! Looks uncomfortable for the players. Masters was moved to Ally Pally and by all means looks like many of the players favorite venue. History moves on.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:27

    Judd Trump has only won the World Championship once and says he does not feel excited about visiting the Crucible as he used to because he likes playing in front of more people. So him and Robertson would perform better if the venue was bigger with a better atmosphere

  • Comment posted by Ohsosad, today at 14:24

    I think the game is transitioning from being a peculiarly British game to being a global sport. Certainly the Chinese Market can't be ignored eventually the tour will have to have fewer tournaments in the UK and more tournaments abroad particularly in China. It will.makr sense to not fix the world championship to one venue or country.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:22

    The players think the Crucible is too cramped so they are thinking about building another Crucible. But what is the point of building another venue when the new building wont be iconic. It would make more sense to move the World Championship to other countries as it is suppose to the biggest snooker tournament in the world

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:17

    Are there certain players who have said that the Crucible is their least favourite venue. I dont think we should keep holding the World Championship at the same place every year. Maybe if it was held in China then these players might perform better or we might eventually see a Chinese player win it for the first time in front of their home fans

    • Reply posted by Nicky, today at 14:42

      Nicky replied:
      China is supporting the Kremlin. Do not stage the Worlds in China. Sorry that's not at all being Xenophobic but without bringing politics into it which I obviously have, their government do not set a good example with their Human Rights to the rest of the world.

  • Comment posted by Geordieboy, today at 14:16

    or, to paraphrase the article: Barry Hearn wants the people of Sheffield (through Council taxes) to fund him a lovely, new, larger tournament venue so he can make more money.
    Sheffield is not "the home of snooker". If it moved, the tournament would continue.
    This, as ever, is about money and Hearn getting others to fund venues so he can make more money.
    Hope the people of Sheffield realise this

    • Reply posted by thewaywardbus, today at 14:20

      thewaywardbus replied:
      The tournament makes a hell of a lot of money for Sheffield and it's economy of the 17 days the tournament is held. A larger venue and a guarantee to keep the tournament would earn them even more.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:12

    Is there any other sport where a World Championship has always been held at the same venue or in the same country. I think it is about time the tournament is moved somewhere else. Maybe it could be held in China for a few years and then moved back to Sheffield. I find it strange that a World Championship is not been played in different countries

  • Comment posted by thewaywardbus, today at 14:06

    I'm going to say something that may prove unpopular. At the two table set up, the view from the seating is sometimes not that great as the seats are aimed at the center rather than the sides. This can lead to having to constantly move you head to see past the person in front of you.

    Two top players have suggested it moves recently, it may well happen when the current contract runs out.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 13:56

    Everything changes. Remember when the PDC World darts used to be at the Circus Tavern, that moved to Alexandra Palace. Maybe Barry has a short memory?

    • Reply posted by BBCnerd, today at 14:07

      BBCnerd replied:
      If Hearn has retired - based on what I've read online he retired as World Snooker chairman in 2021 - he would not be in a position to move the WC event elsewhere. It would be up to the new chairman. I'm not aware Hearn returned as chairman? Hearn had serious health issues - a second heart attack in 2020 - so I'll be surprised if he has returned.

  • Comment posted by BBCnerd, today at 13:55

    I thought Barry Hearn had retired?

    Steve Dawson is CEO of Matchroom Sport Limited and Chairman of World Snooker Limited.

    • Reply posted by thewaywardbus, today at 14:08

      thewaywardbus replied:
      He has, he's still an influential name in the sport though.

  • Comment posted by Jackie Moon, today at 13:51

    Quite a change in narrative, players usually say the crucible is the best venue for atmosphere.

    As long as it stays in Sheffield and doesn’t chase money elsewhere.

    • Reply posted by thewaywardbus, today at 14:07

      thewaywardbus replied:
      Robertson and Trump have both only won it once. Maybe if they win it at the Crucible more often they will grow fonder of it.

