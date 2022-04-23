Last updated on .From the section Snooker

By Shamoon Hafez BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

Maguire is a two-time World Championship semi-finalist

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Scotland's Stephen Maguire stunned UK champion Zhao Xintong 13-9 to reach the World Championship quarter-finals.

Maguire was in control throughout, leading 6-3 and 11-5, and although world number seven Zhao closed to 12-9, Maguire sealed the win with a 59.

Ronnie O'Sullivan needs one frame to beat Mark Allen and set up a meeting with Maguire in the next round.

Also on Saturday, champion Mark Selby resumes at 4-4 against Yan Bingtao and Neil Robertson faces Jack Lisowski.

Former champion Judd Trump is in action against Scotland's Anthony McGill.

