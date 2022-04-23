World Snooker Championship 2022: Stephen Maguire beats Zhao Xintong
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
|2022 Betfred World Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app
Scotland's Stephen Maguire stunned UK champion Zhao Xintong 13-9 to reach the World Championship quarter-finals.
Maguire was in control throughout, leading 6-3 and 11-5, and although world number seven Zhao closed to 12-9, Maguire sealed the win with a 59.
Ronnie O'Sullivan needs one frame to beat Mark Allen and set up a meeting with Maguire in the next round.
Also on Saturday, champion Mark Selby resumes at 4-4 against Yan Bingtao and Neil Robertson faces Jack Lisowski.
Former champion Judd Trump is in action against Scotland's Anthony McGill.
Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.