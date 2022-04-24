Last updated on .From the section Snooker

By Shamoon Hafez BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

Neil Robertson won the World Championship 12 years ago

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Tournament favourite Neil Robertson is in trouble in the second round of the World Championship, trailing Jack Lisowski 9-7 after the second session.

Robertson has been the top player this season, winning four events, but has come up against an inspired Lisowski.

The pair were level at 4-4, Lisowski making breaks of 119, 122, 137 and 74, but Robertson staying in touch with 69.

Judd Trump, champion in 2019, battled to take control against Scot Anthony McGill, opening up a 10-6 advantage.

Trump has struggled for any real fluency in both sessions but managed high breaks of 79 and 52 to seize command.

Both matches play to a conclusion on Monday evening.

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry said on BBC Two: "The average frame time has been around 23 to 24 minutes so for a normal operating Judd Trump you would think that is wrong.

"To get a 10-6 lead against someone like Anthony McGill not at your best, that is a good performance."

John Parrot, champion in 1991, said: "A very bitty session. The balls were awkward and it was one of those sessions where you have to hang around and tough it out. Trump has not been at his best but all credit to him."

Meanwhile, 2015 champion Stuart Bingham edged 5-3 in front against Kyren Wilson, while John Higgins let slip a 4-1 lead against Noppon Saengkham, who clawed back to 4-4 after the first session.

Both of those matches resume on Sunday evening.

