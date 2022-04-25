Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan has won his previous three meetings against Stephen Maguire at the World Championship

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan established a commanding 6-2 lead in his World Championship quarter-final against Stephen Maguire.

Maguire won the opening frame but was then punished for several errors as O'Sullivan took complete control.

The world number one had runs of 54, 70 and 123, despite appearing to struggle with his cue, as he won the next six.

Three-time champion Mark Williams produced a vintage display to claim a 6-2 advantage over Yan Bingtao.

The Welshman made four half centuries and compiled his 11th century of the tournament with a 106 in the sixth frame.

China's Yan looked to have Williams rattled when he made breaks of 102 and 85 to draw level at the mid-session interval but then saw his his relentless opponent take over.

Play in both matches resumes at 19:00 BST.

Meanwhile, Judd Trump faces Stuart Bingham and John Higgins takes on Jack Lisowski in Tuesday's other last eight matches (14:30 BST).

