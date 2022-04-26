Last updated on .From the section Snooker

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan moved into the semi-finals of the World Championship with a comfortable 13-5 win over Stephen Maguire.

O'Sullivan, the world number one, led 11-5 overnight and compiled breaks of 71 and 126 to seal victory in 20 minutes.

His win sees him reach a 13th Crucible semi-final, one more than Stephen Hendry's tally of 12.

He will now face either four-time winner John Higgins or Jack Lisowski.

"I stayed focused and tried everything. There is a toolbox, you try and use everything in there and play your own game," O'Sullivan said.

"I'd rather not be playing here because it is a hard tournament.

"I've always said that this and the Masters are my two worst tournaments. I actually prefer going to Leicester to play in the Championship League, but you kind of have to show up to this one and give this one your best."

O'Sullivan is now just two victories away from a record-equalling seventh Crucible crown in the modern era, a landmark held by Hendry since 1999.

After running away with the first two sessions of the match, Wednesday morning's conclusion proved a formality for 'The Rocket', who fittingly confirmed his progression with his highest break of the match and his seventh century of the tournament.

"I didn't lose it in the first session because you can come back from 6-2, but last night the game was finished," Maguire said.

"I wish it had ended last night. I don't like getting beat. It hurts."

'He is supreme in all departments' - analysis

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry on BBC Two

"I am struggling to see anyone who can compete with Ronnie because he is supreme in all departments.

"He looks focused, he is scoring when he gets in. It will take something to beat him.

"It would be an honour for me to share seven titles with him because he has taken it to a new level."

