World Snooker Championship 2022: Three-time champion Mark Williams reaches his seventh semi-final

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Williams
Mark Williams will be the oldest Crucible semi-finalist since Ray Reardson in 1985
2022 Betfred World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May
Three-time champion Mark Williams reached his seventh World Championship semi-final after beating Yan Bingtao 13-11.

Breaks of 62 and 102 had seen China's Yan edge ahead at 10-8.

But Williams made a sublime 135 on his way to levelling at 10-10 and then pulled clear, sealing his win with a composed break of 78.

The Welshman will face either Stuart Bingham or Judd Trump in a best-of-33 last-four meeting.

"It was a great match to be involved in. I was 6-2 in front and a lot of people think 'it's a great lead you should win' but it is nothing in this format. To make two breaks at the end under extreme pressure, what can I say, I am over the moon," Williams said.

In a meeting between two players at the opposite end of their careers, it had looked like Yan, 22, was destined to get the better of his 47-year-old opponent, particularly in light of several flukes to establish an 11-10 lead.

However, Williams, who appear to wilt during several long tactical frames on Wednesday evening, rarely looked panicked and produced an excellent potting display to play his way back into and then win the match.

"I deserved that because a lot of matches that have been close this year have gone the other way, so I have got one," he added.

"I am playing as well as I have all season. I flagged last night and if it had carried on [then] there was no way I could have won."

Williams' victory sees him return to the last four for the first time since winning the most recent of his Crucible titles in 2018.

Meanwhile, John Higgins leads Jack Lisowski 8-7 with their afternoon session being cut short at 17:30 BST to accommodate their return to action in their final session at 19:00.

Four-time winner Higgins opened with a brilliant 123 break and led 8-5 before Lisowski made contributions of 63 and 53 to reduce his deficit to a solitary frame.

  • Comment posted by Moggs, today at 18:24

    O'Sullivan looking good for the title. As a Welshman, I want to Williams, ( my mother's maiden name ), to win. Terrific tournament. Well done to all the great players who behave so impeccably. Compare them with the football mob, diving, cheating, spitting, arguing with every official, etc.

  • Comment posted by RatFace, today at 18:24

    Legend of the spaw!!!

  • Comment posted by Bob Corkhill, today at 18:15

    If Williams didn’t down tools for 15 year he’d be in the conversation for best ever. Only active player to win all triple crown in one season.

  • Comment posted by Rob M, today at 18:15

    Williams o sullivan final. The other of class of 92 to go down 13_12 to lisowski

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 18:13

    great to see a Williams Sullivan Final - 2 players f the tournament by a mile - cant see past Ronnie though for a 7th

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 18:12

    Yan is going to be some player. Great temperament and technique. Quality play by Mark though, showed all his experience in the last session

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 18:11

    Proof that you can't keep an old dog down.

  • Comment posted by Bavaria, today at 18:06

    Congratulation and hopefully Mark will reach the final.

  • Comment posted by martyn, today at 18:06

    Come on the Cwm boy

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 18:04

    Class way to close out match by Williams, even rode the bad luck of a horrendous bounce off the cushion. A callout to Bingtao too, think his temperament is fantastic for a young man, and surely a future champion.

  • Comment posted by bim, today at 18:03

    Number 7 for ronnie

    • Reply posted by A humble opinion, today at 18:20

      A humble opinion replied:
      Looks that way but never underestimate the other shrewd old timers

  • Comment posted by Northfield, today at 18:02

    Well done Mark, really great stuff. Hats off to Yan though, top bloke and player - fascinating to watch despite being slow.

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 18:01

    There should be an maximum age limit . Too many older players hogging the tournaments. Let some other players have a go.

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 18:04

      Chris replied:
      Or maybe the younger players need to be better?

  • Comment posted by AndSleep, today at 18:01

    Mark's as good to watch as anyone when he's cueing sweetly. Between the pair of them he and Yan played some truly astonishing shots. Have to say I'm enjoying this chanmpionship more than I have done in years and the best is still to come.

    • Reply posted by bringbackseandundee, today at 18:19

      bringbackseandundee replied:
      I think we're all enjoying the tournament more since Selby was knocked out..

  • Comment posted by geoffinho, today at 18:01

    Just like young professional tennis players, how disheartening must it be for young professional snooker players with the longevity of the likes ok O’Sullivan, Williams and Higgins. I feel sorry for them.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 18:06

      JimmyC replied:
      … alternatively, shows the young guys that they too could be winning in their mid-40’s.

  • Comment posted by Blockfeet, today at 18:00

    The Potting Machine.
    What a player and one of the great characters of the modern game. I saw him play live at the crucible in 97 and he’s still there going strong. Amazing!
    Meanwhile my highest break remains 8.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 18:07

      JimmyC replied:
      Fluked a black?

  • Comment posted by Barrian, today at 18:00

    Well done Mark boy. Go on and bring it home to Wales again.

  • Comment posted by who fan, today at 17:59

    Fantastic play by BOTH of them.

    In fact the whole of this year's tournament has been the best in years.

    Can't wait to see who makes it through to the final.

  • Comment posted by noonansboy, today at 17:59

    Lewis Hamilton's tree surgeon said " it was mostly dead and dying..."

    Act accordingly

    • Reply posted by John_Beauregard, today at 18:18

      John_Beauregard replied:
      You from the Cantona school then huh

  • Comment posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 17:59

    Williams v Higgins is the one most people will want to see, I know, but I'd love to see Jack Lisowski get further in the tournament to see a new face get a chance. Having said that, I think O'Sullivan would batter him in the semis at any rate.

    Think it's going to be an O'Sullivan v Williams final, myself. I don't want to call the winner, because Mark Williams has been excellent this tournament.

    • Reply posted by Dave the Blade, today at 18:14

      Dave the Blade replied:
      Williams has an extremely poor head-to-head against O'Sullivan.

