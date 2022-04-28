2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Ronnie O'Sullivan says snooker's 'Class of 92' are like tennis greats Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with them all reaching the semi-finals of the World Championship.

O'Sullivan, chasing a record-equalling seventh title in the modern era, plays four-time champion John Higgins.

Three-time winner Mark Williams faces 2019 champion Judd Trump in one of the most exciting last-four line-ups ever.

"It is the longevity more than anything," O'Sullivan said.

"They are the big [tennis] names and have been pushing each other along for years. You can compare us as the snooker version of them.

"There are a lot of fantastic young players, but the three of us have been doing it for so long.

"It's a bit like the Mexican boxers as well. We were brought up in a tough school. We were brought up playing hard match-play in lots of tournaments and we were dedicated to our sport. That stood us in good stead."

When it comes to milestones there are few that O'Sullivan - who turned professional in 1992 alongside Higgins and Williams - has not achieved.

'The Rocket' has compiled more century breaks and more maximum 147s than any other player and has also won a record 38 ranking titles, surpassing Stephen Hendry's previous mark of 36.

And he is now just two wins away from emulating Hendry's seven world titles, all from the 1990s.

However, O'Sullivan has lost six of his last seven meetings against Higgins and appeared to be attempting to alleviate any pressure on himself by expressing his admiration for the Scot and talking down a seventh Crucible crown.

"I have so much respect for Hendry because he was my hero growing up," the world number one told BBC Sport.

"If he bought a pair of Versace I'd go and buy the same pair just because he was my hero. If it means that much to Stephen I'd be happy if the snooker gods kept it as it is. Stephen is an all-time legend and for me, the greatest player.

"He was the Tiger Woods of snooker. Me, John [Higgins] and Mark [Williams] have all done well, but when he was flying he was a superstar.

"When there's three of us, we're not superstars. But when there's one man dominating the sport like he did, it's a different level."

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.