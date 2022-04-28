Close menu

World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump takes commanding semi-final lead over Mark Williams

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump
Judd Trump has won 18 of his 27 meetings with Mark Williams
2022 Betfred World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May


Judd Trump dominated a scrappy opening session of his World Championship semi-final to claim a 7-1 lead over three-time champion Mark Williams.

Trump, who won the title in 2019, took an edgy first frame and made two breaks of 70 to lead 3-0 at the Crucible.

Williams responded prior to the mid-session interval, but Trump made three more half-centuries as he pulled away.

Six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan faces four-time winner John Higgins in the other semi, starting at 19:00 BST.

Trump and Williams resume on Friday at 10:00, with the Welshman facing a huge uphill task to reach his fifth Crucible final from this best-of-33 encounter.

Williams' difficulties mirrored the second session of his quarter-final victory over Yan Bingtao - which he lost 6-2 - where he suffered several concentration lapses and was punished for missing routine pots.

Both players had opportunities before Trump took the opener, a nervy frame that lasted more than 30 minutes and included a re-rack.

And even in the frames where Trump made sizable contributions, Williams was given chances to tick the scoreboard over himself but particularly struggled with his long game.

It proved an ideal first session for Trump, who has won 18 of their 27 previous meetings and has now won 15 of his past 16 frames over two matches.

'Williams is reeling' - analysis

Six-time world champion Steve Davis on BBC Two:

If your opponent does not put up any resistance it makes the job lot easier. It is a shock that Mark Williams has gone off the boil. We expected him to continue his form.

It just shows you what happens in snooker if one player gets away from another. The other guy is reeling and has to wait for the session to end to mentally regroup. There is the possibility that roles can be reversed but it is unlikely.

1991 world champion John Parrott on BBC Two:

Judd Trump has done exactly what he needed to do. It has been highly functional and really good match-play. His opponent has been off it and he has kept the pressure on.







  • Comment posted by Northfield, today at 18:03

    Trump must have made a particularly big sacrifice to the snooker gods. What that might be does not bear thinking about but Hendry and O'Sullivan will know.

  • Comment posted by MacAdder, today at 17:55

    Hope Mark makes comeback.John v Mark in the final.Anyone but trump/o,sullivan pair of babies.

  • Comment posted by BoneYard1966, today at 17:54

    did Williams peak too early in the tournament and has Trump timed it perfectly...looking like Ronnie will have to beat both his snooker nemesis's if he is to win his 7th.

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 17:53

    Very disciplined of Yan to hold back any tears...........He was mega gutted. I thought I saw the beginning of a tear and who could blame him. His patience and play was a highlight of this years World Championship.

    • Reply posted by BoneYard1966, today at 17:58

      BoneYard1966 replied:
      he is a top player and got to fancy him to be the first Chinese world champion

  • Comment posted by AFCDale, today at 17:52

    Such a shame but despite briefly being there again towards the end vs Yan Williams' level has fell off a cliff since the start of his 2nd session in that match.

  • Comment posted by shoplifter, today at 17:46

    Anyone but Higgins. He should be banned from the game

    • Reply posted by Uncle Badger, today at 17:50

      Uncle Badger replied:
      Totally agree

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 17:45

    Trump looking pretty good after a tough match against Bingham in the quarters. 8 - 5 down and wins 8 on the trot. Who'd have thought?

  • Comment posted by Howard Gough, today at 17:42

    I hope Ronnie wins, &, if he doesn't, anybody but boring Higgins.

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 17:34

    It must be a strain for Mark to keep up the que sera que sera portrayal.........Of course the man is interested and as disappointed as any of them when he is getting beat.Its ok to look worried Mark,its ok to show disappointment

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 17:34

    Trump V Ronnie would be a great final

    • Reply posted by Yossarian, today at 17:41

      Yossarian replied:
      It could be enthralling with the sound off, the drivel that is commentary and double set of yobs that call out c'mon ronnie and c'mon judd every time a player goes down for a shot will be a nightmare.

  • Comment posted by bobby, today at 17:34

    Well Williams can't play that bad again. Unfortunately I think the damage is done.

  • Comment posted by sportsfan40s, today at 17:31

    Class of 92 all past it now. Time for them to move on gracefully.

    • Reply posted by Ferocious Panties, today at 17:39

      Ferocious Panties replied:
      3 of them in the semi finals despite a field of high quality and have collectively moved up the rankings this season - clearly not past it. I hope you comment was a poor attempt at irony? It says more about the younger players not reaching the same standard, which they have set for such a long time

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 17:26

    Trump winning the whole thing would be good for snooker, someone needs to show that the younger players can do it

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 17:15

    William's looked fatigued!
    This happens in the WC's, players have off sessions. Think Williams will fight back with a good nights sleep, but they'll be no cheap frames from Trump, his match play is pretty good too.

  • Comment posted by Mike Jordan, today at 17:15

    It looks like this year has produced a semi-final lineup where anyone of them has the ability to take this championship good luck. Is any qual>128 event been configured as a round robin into the later stages ko? What I'm thinking about may need 8 tables at the early stages.

  • Comment posted by Uberti, today at 17:14

    I hope Ronnie wins.....he's my favourite.....😂

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 17:11

    Imperious english performance by trump, rule brittania

    • Reply posted by Frank42f, today at 17:48

      Frank42f replied:
      Ill educated person! It is Britannia and it includes Wales and Scotland. Imperious English indeed…

  • Comment posted by Red Desert, today at 17:09

    If Selby was 10-1 down I'd still expect him to grind and claw his way back ball by ball until Trump goes numb from the neck up but Williams doesn't play that way.........thankfully. So not looking good.

    • Reply posted by shoplifter, today at 17:49

      shoplifter replied:
      Selby is like Ebdon

