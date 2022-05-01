Close menu

World Snooker Championship 2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan leads Judd Trump in final

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan has knocked in 14 centuries in the tournament
2022 Betfred World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan opened up a 5-3 lead over Judd Trump in their World Championship final.

Trump, the 2019 winner, won the opener with a composed break of 72.

But world number one O'Sullivan then took over with two superb centuries and a break of 68 to reel off the next five frames.

Trump, who saw his table time limited, responded with a 97 and held his nerve to reduce his arrears in a tense final frame of the session.

O'Sullivan appeared angry and argued with referee Olivier Marteel towards the conclusion of a session that he had looked set to win 6-2.

But his failure to get position on the yellow and a subsequent foul gave Trump, who had failed to convert chances of his own and was guilty of some poor shot selection when given a free ball, a reprieve and he appeared delighted as he left the arena.

O'Sullivan, who is eyeing a record-equalling seventh world crown in the modern era, won the opening session of the 2020 final against Kyren Wilson before running away with the match 18-8.

So Trump's ability to limit the damage felt important even so early in the match.

Their final resumes on Sunday evening at 19:00 BST.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

101 comments

  • Comment posted by Dwayne Dibbley, today at 16:45

    As ever when Ronnie plays, I just hope he can do his talent justice, because when he does he wins.

  • Comment posted by Ardganty, today at 16:38

    Go Ronnie go!

    • Reply posted by Murrayfield, today at 16:40

      Murrayfield replied:
      Just anywhere but Sheffield?

  • Comment posted by Eels, today at 16:45

    Trump should be happy finishing 3-5 after the mistakes that led to him losing frame 4 on the black.
    RoS more than a little tetchy towards the ref following the replacement of the cueball earlier on.
    What did RoS do towards the end of the session? Seems Olivier Martel suggested he saw something and Ronnie said he did nothing. Strange, and almost totally ignored in BBC studio afterwards.

    • Reply posted by Gavin, today at 16:50

      Gavin replied:
      That’s why you should watch Eurosport, superior Snooker broadcaster and they covered the topic well

  • Comment posted by david, today at 16:44

    46 yr old Ronnie moaning like a kid to the ref as he gets told off for swearing, grow up genius

    • Reply posted by gill, today at 16:45

      gill replied:
      agreed

  • Comment posted by indiana, today at 16:40

    Super tense at the moment,absolutely nothing against Trump,but I really hope that Ronnie can do it

    • Reply posted by BOSS, today at 16:47

      BOSS replied:
      so ronnie can tell us he doesn't care, hates snooker and the tourney is boring?

      on behalf of everyone else we hope ronnie is Embarrassed 🙏

  • Comment posted by having my say, today at 16:56

    It is before the 9 'o' clock watershed and if he did let out a profanity then the ref was right to pull him up on it. This is family viewing time. Good thing that nobody knows for certain as it was not picked up on mic.

    • Reply posted by Foxes, today at 17:00

      Foxes replied:
      Never been to a football match then

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 16:53

    Looks like Ronnies right up for this one....just get this 7th title and put it all to bed

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 16:53

    Good 1st session. Don't mind who wins. Would like Ronnie to match Hendry's record, but Judd is every bit as easy on the eye when he's on song. Just hope they both play their best snooker & the best player wins...without any more mind games from Ronnie. Wish he wouldn't resort to that sort of thing as he's obviously good enough not to need to & it takes the gloss off the quality of his snooker.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 16:48

    Fascinating contest, I think they'll only be a couple of frames in it at the final result.

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 16:43

    What the frigg was that at the end or what was an otherwise great session. Ref could've waited until after the session finished.

  • Comment posted by Foxes, today at 16:40

    Nice lead, and good session of snooker.. not sure what Ronnie and the ref were talking about though

  • Comment posted by nicia, today at 16:59

    Both won frames they shouldn’t have won so a fair result. Any lead is a good lead and tonight is going to be great. Good luck lads.

  • Comment posted by Really2022, today at 16:52

    The ref was miffed about the white ball issue and had some attitude about being asked to put it back where it was (slightly) visible aka roughly where it was. He has been annoying ever since and couldn't wait to publicly remonstrate with RoS ..

    However, Ronnie needs to stay focused and remember that he is playing Trump and kids are watching (if he swore etc).

    Still always want him to win though!

  • Comment posted by Thistle1, today at 16:49

    Shame that there are more comments about O’Sullivan’s behaviour than the quality of the snooker being played. Let’s hope the play on the table does the talking this evening.

  • Comment posted by Lord Lucan, today at 17:00

    Ronnie cheated.....if not, he'd have successfully played the shot first time....end of.....however, it is the penultimate day of 'The Ronnie Show'....so.......

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 16:59

    To Ronnie is kidding no one when he says he's not bothered about a 7th world title. He wants that title so badly it is bringing out the worst in his dubious character. He will use as much gamesmanship as he can get away with. Not a nice person at all.

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 16:59

    To Shaun
    You seemed to IMPLY that Ronnies black was a complete fluke with your language and reluctance to appreciate it.

    Ronnie knows the angles of the table..........Of course he took that into consideration.

  • Comment posted by ferrex69, today at 16:53

    Can anyone say how many times in the interview that preceded the end of the afternoon snooker session that the 2 ladies said absolutely?? Thanks to anyone who answered

  • Comment posted by Noshaq, today at 16:49

    Obviously Netflix want Ronnie to manufacture some 'reality'. Bizarre stuff.

    • Reply posted by Scunny Dan, today at 16:57

      Scunny Dan replied:
      Thats a fair and interesting point. I hadn't considered that angle.

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 16:43

    Ronnie will feel 6-2 minimum should have been the score in the basis of play. Trump happy

