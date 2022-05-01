Last updated on .From the section Snooker

By Steve Sutcliffe BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

Ronnie O'Sullivan has knocked in 14 centuries in the tournament

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Six-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan opened up a 5-3 lead over Judd Trump in their World Championship final.

Trump, the 2019 winner, won the opener with a composed break of 72.

But world number one O'Sullivan then took over with two superb centuries and a break of 68 to reel off the next five frames.

Trump, who saw his table time limited, responded with a 97 and held his nerve to reduce his arrears in a tense final frame of the session.

O'Sullivan appeared angry and argued with referee Olivier Marteel towards the conclusion of a session that he had looked set to win 6-2.

But his failure to get position on the yellow and a subsequent foul gave Trump, who had failed to convert chances of his own and was guilty of some poor shot selection when given a free ball, a reprieve and he appeared delighted as he left the arena.

O'Sullivan, who is eyeing a record-equalling seventh world crown in the modern era, won the opening session of the 2020 final against Kyren Wilson before running away with the match 18-8.

So Trump's ability to limit the damage felt important even so early in the match.

Their final resumes on Sunday evening at 19:00 BST.

More to follow.

