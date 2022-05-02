Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump defeated John Higgins in the 2019 final

2022 Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Judd Trump staged a superb fightback to move back to within three frames of Ronnie O'Sullivan at 14-11 in the World Championship final.

Trailing 12-5 overnight, 2019 winner Trump opened with a superb 107 and reeled off five of the next six frames.

Six-time champion O'Sullivan twice replied with half-centuries to re-establish sizable leads.

But a stylish 105 from Trump leaves the match delicately poised prior to the final session at 19:00 BST.

O'Sullivan had arrived at the Crucible hoping to equal Stephen Hendry's record of seven world titles in the modern era by wrapping up victory with a session to spare, for the first time since the Scot defeated Jimmy White 18-5 in 1993.

However, for the first time in this year's Championship, he ended up losing a session, as Trump, who had toiled badly on Sunday, produced his best form of the final.

If Trump were to complete an epic comeback on Monday evening, it would be the second biggest turnaround in Crucible history, after Dennis Taylor's famous revival from 8-0 down to win the 1985 final against Steve Davis.

Even though Trump looked in fine touch from the moment he made his first century, it was difficult to imagine him finding a serious route back into the match when he appeared to lose a pivotal 21st frame.

Well set on 45, he missed a plant to the right middle and saw O'Sullivan, who had failed to pot a ball for more than 25 minutes, make a break of 64 to take the frame.

With the tension mounting, both players were guilty of unexpected misses, but Trump won the next two - including the 23rd frame, in which O'Sullivan trickled a red into the jaws of the top pocket before his opponent cleared to the pink to make it 13-10.

A missed black off its spot cost Trump in the next but he benefited from a huge fluke in the final frame of the afternoon to set up an intriguing finale to a match that had looked a foregone conclusion at the start of the day.

