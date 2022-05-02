Ronnie O'Sullivan has played down his achievement of equalling Stephen Hendry's modern-era record of seven world titles.

O'Sullivan beat Judd Trump 18-13 as the World Championship final in Sheffield concluded on Monday.

"I think it meant more to him [Hendry] than me to have seven world titles but we will share it," O'Sullivan said.

"Hendry is an absolute legend of the game. It is just a number - I do not get too caught up in that."

The world number one, 46, has won four of the five finals he has played at the Crucible since he considered retirement in 2011. It was at that point he began working with psychiatrist Steve Peters to help turn his form around.

"I thought at 35 I was done," O'Sullivan added.

"When I went to see Steve Peters in 2011, I was ready to quit. No other snooker player was winning anything by that sort of age. The Hendrys and [Steve] Davises were on the way down by that age and I had accepted that was the trend."

O'Sullivan was watched by his family as he defeated fellow Englishman Trump.

He said: "I wasn't sure if I was going to get to another big final like this again. I wanted them to come if they wanted to. It was fantastic to have them here. It's magic.

"I am not all in with snooker and that was a problem this week. I got emotionally involved and it is hard not to at this tournament. For 11 months, it was sort of holiday time, win or lose, it did not matter. This was a different beast."

O'Sullivan sets the standard

Hendry remains snooker's youngest-ever world champion, winning in 1990 at the age of 21, and ruled the sport during that decade as he claimed an unprecedented five world titles in a row.

However, the Scot, who was also the world number one for nine years, says O'Sullivan has "taken the game to new levels".

"The century breaks, cue-ball control, safety game, temperament, the killer instinct, he's got it all," Hendry said on BBC Two.

"It's an honour to be at seven world titles with Ronnie. He's an artist. He's a winning machine. He says he's not bothered about records but he will want eight. It's been an astounding performance, the way he's dominated this tournament."

O'Sullivan's triumph will add more fuel to any debate in comparisons with Hendry

O'Sullivan's victory makes him the oldest world champion in Crucible history - he is around 10 months older than Ray Reardon was when defeating Perrie Mans in 1978. The Englishman's seventh victory in Sheffield has come 21 years after he defeated John Higgins to win his first title in 2001.

Considered the sport's most gifted player, O'Sullivan turned professional in 1992 and his remarkable longevity has also helped him win a record 39 ranking titles.

And there appear to be few signs that he is passing his best, with his ability to score heavily as good as ever, underlined by his tally of 15 centuries, a new personal best at the tournament.

O'Sullivan has now also won an unsurpassed 21 titles across snooker's prestigious 'Triple Crown' events - the World Championship, the UK Championship and the invitational Masters - three more than Hendry's 18 and six more than Davis achieved.

'Now I have to be at least at 90%'

The £500,000 top prize from this year's World Championship equals his biggest-ever payday and takes his Crucible earnings to around £3.5m.

He has matched Davis' record of 30 appearances at the Crucible this year, which he appears set to break in 2023, having targeted at least two more trips to the World Championship.

And that has come in a period in which he believes it has become tougher than ever to stay at the top because the level of competition is so high.

"I felt like there is a lot less margin for error now," O'Sullivan added.

"Whereas before, I could get away with playing at 70% and win tournaments, now I have to be at least at 90%.

"In my mind, I have to be a bit more foot to the metal and be as good as I can in all areas to have a chance of winning. So it kind of puts more pressure on you."

O'Sullivan, leading 12-5 overnight after Sunday's play, was under pressure in Monday's afternoon session as Trump, 32, won six frames to cut the lead to 14-11.

"This afternoon is the hardest session since I played John Higgins in the final session here in 2001," the champion said. "I froze and it was a mad experience. But I still keep fighting and trying to find ways to compete with these younger guys."

'This is Tiger Woods level'- analysis

John Parrott, 1991 world champion

I think he's the most talented sportsman in Britain - when you see the way he can play left-handed, as well as with his right hand, his touch, everything about the way he plays the game.

This is Tiger Woods level. He has 21 majors, seven in each of the three big ones, and plays to a level a lot of players can never aspire to.

He's the best player I've ever seen. He's on another level to anyone who has played this game. He's also got the application and the appetite. Don't listen to him saying he doesn't practise. He is in the club grafting. He puts the hours in and he wants to win.