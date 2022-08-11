Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ng On-yee won the women's world title in 2015, 2017 and 2018

Ng On-yee beat 1997 world champion Ken Doherty in a final-frame decider to qualify for next month's British Open.

Hong Kong's Ng, 31, won the first two frames before Doherty, 52, hit back to lead 3-2 in the best-of-seven contest.

After Ng levelled at 3-3, Ireland's Doherty could not convert a chance to clear and Ng fluked the pink when attempting a safety to secure victory.

"This win is definitely one of the best of my career, against a great player like Ken," said Ng.

"I have been practising hard recently with a lot of top players including Marco Fu and I can see an improvement in my game.

"I'm very happy to get my first win of the season."

Ng, a three-time women's world champion, played on the World Snooker Tour for the first time last season and secured her first win by beating Wu Yize in Welsh Open qualifying.

The 2022 British Open will take place in Milton Keynes from 26 September to 2 October.