Ronnie O'Sullivan teamed up with Reanne Evans at the World Mixed Doubles

Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has called on the World Snooker Tour to give 5% of its prize money to the women's tour in order to fund its growth.

World Women's Snooker is a development tour and does not offer enough money for players to earn a living from it.

Instead, it provides a pathway for women to compete on the WST.

"It's so wrong that World Snooker haven't made it better for the girls," O'Sullivan told BBC Sport.

"Why can't they just take 5% off the prize money and give the ladies a good opportunity to play in good conditions?

"I think everyone would support it and back it. You don't want to be having this conversation even in another two or three years, it should be something that's done within the next two or three months.

"Decisions can be made quickly and done quickly, and it's important for the likes of Reanne [Evans] as well because they have been playing a long time and they deserve to have that opportunity."

Over the weekend, men's world number one O'Sullivan teamed up with women's 12-time world champion Evans at the new World Mixed Doubles.

Won by Neil Robertson and Nutcharut 'Mink' Wongharuthai, it was the first mixed doubles snooker event to be televised since 1991.

The competition, worth £30,000 each to the winners, featured the world's top-four women and men teaming up to play in Milton Keynes.

O'Sullivan and Evans finished third in the round-robin of the World Mixed Doubles, beating only Robertson and Wongharuthai.

"It shouldn't be a special event for them, it should be normal," said O'Sullivan.

"I think the best thing World Snooker could do is make that happen. You see what it's done for ladies' football, I was more geed up watching the ladies play than I was the guys. The guys haven't been able to get the job done but the girls showed them how to win.

"It would be great for the girls to have that opportunity."

O'Sullivan believes Evans deserves to be rewarded for her devotion to the sport by finally being able to make a living from it.

He said: "Women want to play regularly, in good conditions, proper money, where they're rewarded for their hard work and their skills.

"Reanne is a 12-times world champion, that's some feat. At least let her make it a professional job where she doesn't have to go out and do other things to make ends meet.

"She's devoted her life to this game, most people in her situation would have given up snooker but she hasn't, she loves it."

A spokesperson for the World Snooker Tour told BBC Sport: "Our remit is to run the World Snooker Tour for the professional players, including the four women on the tour.

"We felt the Mixed Doubles event over the weekend was fantastic. We are proud of snooker's inclusivity and to be one of the few sports where men and women can compete together."

In response to O'Sullivan's comments, Jason Ferguson - chair of snooker's world governing body, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association - said: "The more opportunity that is presented, and this event is a great example of that, the more those women will perform at the elite level, and that will inspire the next generation as well."