Mark Selby, who won the world championship in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021, is currently ranked third in the world

Four-time world champion Mark Selby made a maximum 147 break during his 4-1 win over Jack Lisowski in the last 16 of the British Open in Milton Keynes.

Selby, 39, hit his fourth career maximum in the first frame of his match against fellow Englishman Lisowski.

He will get an extra £5,000 for highest break of the tournament, as long as no other player also makes a maximum.

Selby will meet either world number two Judd Trump or Northern Ireland's Mark Allen in the quarter-finals.

Trump, who will move top of the world rankings if he wins the tournament, beat China's Xu Si 4-0 on Thursday afternoon, with Allen defeating last year's runner-up Gary Wilson 4-2 in the last 32.

The winner of the competition will earn £100,000.

Selby began the match against Lisowski with two fouls, but then made his first 147 maximum since one against Neil Robertson in November 2018 in the Champion of Champions.

Selby won the second frame on a re-spotted black and fought back from 46-0 down to move 3-0 ahead.

Lisowski, 12th in the world, responded with a break of 119, before Selby made a break of 117 to seal victory.

