Day's three previous ranking title wins included the Shoot Out in 2021

Welshman Ryan Day beat Northern Ireland's Mark Allen 10-7 to clinch the British Open title in Milton Keynes.

It is a fourth ranking title and the most prestigious of his career for Day, 42, who took four successive frames to seal victory in the final.

No player led by more than one frame until Day took charge after levelling at 7-7.

"It's the biggest win of my life," said Day, who will now move to 16th from 27th in the world rankings.

"I knew I really had to be on the top of my game. I'm just delighted I finished the match off."

Day wins £100,000 in prize money and also qualifies for the Champion of Champions tournament, which starts later this month.

Allen hit two century breaks in the opening session but was tied at 4-4 at the interval and felt table conditions changed for the evening action.

"I just completely lost my action and faith in the table. Ryan adapted better than I did and probably deserved to win," said Allen.

"My form is decent and I've got my life together off the table too."

