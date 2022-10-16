Last updated on .From the section Snooker

O'Sullivan lost in the NI Open final to Judd Trump three years in a row from 2018

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan breezed through to the second round of the Northern Ireland Open with a 4-0 win over Lukas Kleckers of Germany.

World number two Judd Trump is also safely into round two, defeating England's Rod Lawler 4-1 at Belfast's Waterfront Hall.

Neil Robertson and Mark Selby won comfortably, as did holder Mark Allen.

The Antrim man, who reached the final of the recent British Open, beat China's Chang Bingyu 4-1.

Robertson won without conceding a frame against Fraser Patrick while Selby was a 4-2 winner over Reanne Evans.

Ireland's Ken Doherty, a former world champion, lost 4-0 to Kyren Wilson while Shaun Murphy beat Xu Si by the same scoreline and Mark Williams went through 4-2 against Peter Lines.