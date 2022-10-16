Northern Ireland Open: Ronnie O'Sullivan and holder Mark Allen breeze through in Belfast
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan breezed through to the second round of the Northern Ireland Open with a 4-0 win over Lukas Kleckers of Germany.
World number two Judd Trump is also safely into round two, defeating England's Rod Lawler 4-1 at Belfast's Waterfront Hall.
Neil Robertson and Mark Selby won comfortably, as did holder Mark Allen.
The Antrim man, who reached the final of the recent British Open, beat China's Chang Bingyu 4-1.
Robertson won without conceding a frame against Fraser Patrick while Selby was a 4-2 winner over Reanne Evans.
Ireland's Ken Doherty, a former world champion, lost 4-0 to Kyren Wilson while Shaun Murphy beat Xu Si by the same scoreline and Mark Williams went through 4-2 against Peter Lines.