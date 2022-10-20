Last updated on .From the section Snooker

John Higgins lost five ranking finals during the 2021-22 season

Last year's Northern Ireland Open runner-up John Higgins crashed out 4-1 to Robert Milkins in the third round of this year's event in Belfast.

The world number five joins world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump in departing in the early rounds of the Home Nations series tournament.

England's Milkins, ranked 28 in the world, accumulated three breaks over 60 as he overcame Scotland's Higgins.

Shaun Murphy lost 4-2 to China's Zhou Yuelong in round three.

Former UK semi-finalist Zhou will face Milkins at the last-16 stage.

World number 11 Luca Brecel progressed safely to round four on Thursday morning by edging out Pang Junxu 4-3 but 2017 NI Open runner-up Yan Bingtao fell 4-3 to Anthony McGill.

Yan tasted defeat despite compiling a 138 break, while McGill put together runs of 132 and 105.

Four-time world champion Mark Selby leads Michael White 2-1 in his fourth-round match, with Neil Robertson is 3-0 up on Li Hang.

Defending champion Mark Allen continues his bid to retain his title and secure a seventh ranking title when he plays Xiao Guodong in round four on Thursday evening.

Among the evening's other matches are Mark Williams against Stephen Maguire.

All matches are the best of seven frames until the quarter-finals and semi-finals are the best of nine, while the final is best of 17.

The winner of Sunday's final collects £80,000 and The Alex Higgins Trophy.