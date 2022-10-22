Northern Ireland Open: Holder Allen & Zhou Yuelong level at 4-4 in Belfast final
Holder Mark Allen won the last three frames of the first session to draw level at 4-4 with Zhou Yuelong in the Northern Ireland Open final.
Allen, 36, took the first frame after a break of 57 but Zhou, seeking his first ranking tournament triumph, won the next four helped by runs of 56 and 135.
Zhou, 24, had a chance to extend his lead in the next but broke down on 24 and Allen punished him with a 68 break.
As Zhou's play became ragged, Allen levelled thanks to breaks of 44 and 55.
A further nine frames are possible in Sunday's evening second session with home favourite Allen seeking to clinch a seventh ranking title by retaining a title which he won by beating John Higgins 9-8 in last year's final.
China's Zhou lost the European Masters and Shootout finals in 2020 in his two previous ranking finals appearances.
After being whitewashed 9-0 by Neil Robertson in the European Masters decider, Zhou looked in control during most of Sunday's afternoon's session but spurred on by a vocal crowd, Allen fought back to level and will now be fancied to clinch a second successive triumph in his home tournament.
The winner will earn £80,000 as well as lifting the Alex Higgins Trophy.