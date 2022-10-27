Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Liang Wenbo pleaded guilty to a domestic-related assault by beating on 9 February

China's Liang Wenbo has been banned by the WPBSA, snooker's world governing body, pending the results of a misconduct investigation.

In April, he was suspended by the World Snooker Tour (WST) after being convicted of domestic-related assault.

The WST also passed the case to the WPBSA which said Liang, 35, had "a case to answer for misconduct under the WPBSA disciplinary rules".

Liang returned to action in August at the British Open Qualifiers.

He has competed at two other events since.

Under the ban, he cannot attend or compete in WPBSA sanctioned events.

The assault took place in Sheffield in July 2021 and Liang pleaded guilty in February this year.

In April, the then-world number 33 was given a 12-month community order and was suspended from the tour until 1 August.

Liang, who lost in qualifying for last week's Northern Ireland Open, was set to face England's Peter Lines in qualifying for the English Open on Thursday.