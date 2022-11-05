Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O' Sullivan has won the Champion of Champions title three times since it became part of the snooker calendar in 2013

Ronnie O'Sullivan beat China's Fan Zhengyi 6-2 to set up a Champion of Champions final against Judd Trump.

Fan, 21, had defeated the seven-time world champion in their only previous meeting, a 10-9 battle in the 2022 European Masters final.

But he was no match for O'Sullivan at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, as the 46-year-old set up an all-English final.

Defending champion Trump overcame Mark Selby 6-3 in Friday's first semi-final.

O'Sullivan was rarely troubled - though a lucky black helped him on his way to a break of 89 in winning the first frame.

He followed that with a 117 break to take the second and though Fan reduced the arrears by taking the third frame, O'Sullivan exerted control to move into a 5-1 lead.

Fan did offer more resistance courtesy of a 123 break, but O'Sullivan reached his fifth Champion of Champions final with two visits to the table in the next frame.

Sunday's best-of-19-frames final gets under way at 13:00 GMT.