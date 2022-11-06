Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump's 147 break was the seventh maximum of his career

Ronnie O'Sullivan beat defending champion Judd Trump 10-6 to claim his fourth Champion of Champions title.

The seven-time world champion led 6-1 before fellow Englishman Trump fought back to 7-6 - including a seventh maximum 147 break of his career.

However O'Sullivan, 46, pulled away again, taking the final three frames without reply and landing the £150,000 winner's prize.

"I was just pleased how I dug in at the end there," O'Sullivan said.

O'Sullivan had opened up his 6-1 lead thanks to breaks of 96, 103, 52 - twice - and 88, before Trump's 147 in the eighth frame.

The 33-year-old then made it 6-3 with a break of 96.

The evening session began with a 106 break from O'Sullivan before Trump took the next three frames, including another century break, to cut the deficit to one frame.

But O'Sullivan then checked Trump's progress with a 124 break in the 14th frame before sealing victory with breaks of 85 and 81.

"Even when I was 6-1 up I never once thought about the lead because I know what Judd is like, he can come out and do what he done, pull me back to 7-6," O'Sullivan told ITV4.

"I'm not as hungry as probably all the other players are, I'm just happy to be here, I like to compete. I just take every match as it comes, I enjoy being out here and it's like a holiday for me."

"I thought Ronnie scored very heavy the whole day so it puts you under pressure. Any time you get a chance you have to clear up in one visit and I didn't do that enough," Trump said.

And on his maximum break, he added: "It's always special to make them and even more special in a final against Ronnie. It's another thing ticked off the CV but obviously I'm disappointed to lose."

The Champion of Champions tournament sees 16 tournament winners across the season brought together and O'Sullivan won the inaugural event in 2013.

He won again the following year and then for a third time 2018.