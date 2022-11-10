Last updated on .From the section Snooker

The UK Snooker Championship - the first of this season's Triple Crown events - is returning to York's Barbican Centre and you can watch live coverage across the BBC from Saturday.

We will have live action from every round on BBC TV, the BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and via the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

China's defending champion Zhao Xintong, who claimed his first ranking title with a 10-5 win over Luca Brecel in 2021 final, gets play under way on Saturday afternoon.

Jimmy White, who won this title in 1992, came through qualifying and the 60-year-old will play Ryan Day in the evening session on Saturday.

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, won who the first of his record seven titles in 1993, will open his campaign against 2003 champion Matthew Stevens on Monday.

Format

This year, the world's top 16 automatically qualified while the other 16 players in the main draw had to come through a qualifying tournament in Sheffield.

All matches are best of 11 frames except for the final on 20 November, which is played over 19 frames and two sessions.

The winner will receive £250,000, up from £200,000 last year, and there is a prize of £15,000 for the highest break.

BBC coverage & match schedule

All times are GMT. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

First round

Saturday, 12 November

13:00-17:15, BBC Two & BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Zhao Xintong v Sam Craigie

Mark Allen v Jordan Brown

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Kyren Wilson v Matthew Selt

Ryan Day v Jimmy White

Sunday, 13 November

13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app & 14:00-17:10, BBC One

Neil Robertson v Joe Perry

Luca Brecel v Lyu Haotian

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

John Higgins v Tom Ford

Barry Hawkins v Ding Junhui

Monday, 14 November

13:00-17:15, BBC Two & 13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Matthew Stevens

Yan Bingtao v Zhou Yuelong

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Mark Williams v Jamie Clarke

Stuart Bingham v Liam Highfield

Tuesday, 15 November

13:00-17:15, BBC Two & 13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Judd Trump v Xiao Guodong

Jack Lisowski v Xu Si

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei

Shaun Murphy v David Gilbert

Second round

Wednesday, 16 November

13:00-17:15, BBC Two & 13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Last 16

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Last 16

Thursday, 17 November

13:00-17:15 & 13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Last 16

19:00-20:00, BBC Two & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app & 20:00-21:00, BBC Four

Last 16

Quarter-finals

Friday, 18 November

13:00-17:15, BBC Two & 13:00-18:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Quarter-finals one and two

19:00-21:00, BBC Four & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Quarter-finals three and four

Semi-finals

Saturday, 19 November

13:00-17:30, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Semi-final one

19:00-22:30, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Semi-final two

Final

Sunday, 20 November

13:00-17:15 BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Session one

19:00-22:30, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website & app

Session two