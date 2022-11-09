Last updated on .From the section Snooker

White won four qualifying matches to reach the last 32 at the Barbican

2022 Cazoo UK Championship Venue: York Barbican Dates: 12-20 November Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

Jimmy White has qualified for the UK Snooker Championship televised stage at the age of 60.

The six-time World Championship runner-up beat Dominic Dale 6-1 to seal his place in the last 32 in York - 30 years after he won the title.

"I'm not here to just make the numbers up. If I bring my A game, I can win the competition," said 'The Whirlwind'.

He is the oldest qualifier in the event since Eddie Charlton reached the finals stage aged 63 in 1993.

Three-time world senior champion White will now join the world's top 16 in Thursday's draw for the UK Championship, which begins at the Barbican on Saturday.

It was a fourth consecutive qualifying victory for the Englishman, who last reached the finals stage in 2010.

He claimed 6-0 wins over Victor Sarkis and Mitchell Mann before defeating Stephen Maguire 6-4.

White, ranked 89 in the world, never looked in trouble in his final qualifier at Ponds Forge in Sheffield as he dominated against 50-year-old Welshman Dale.

"I've been hitting the ball well for quite some time," said White.

"We are very lucky us snooker players because it's not like football or boxing, if you've got the passion to practice you can still keep your game in fairly good shape."

