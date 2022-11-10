Last updated on .From the section Snooker

White won four qualifying matches to reach the last 32 at the Barbican

Jimmy White will play Ryan Day in the last 32 of the UK Snooker Championship in York.

White, 60, is the oldest player to qualify for the last 32 since Eddie Charlton, who was 63 in 1993.

This year is also the 30th anniversary of the only time White won the tournament in 1992.

Ronnie O'Sullivan will play Matthew Stevens, while defending champion Zhao Xintong will play Sam Craigie or Ian Burns.

The UK Snooker Championship, which is one of snooker's Triple Crown events, begins at the Barbican on Saturday.

Full draw

Zhao Xintong v Sam Craigie or Ian Burns

Mark Allen v Jordan Brown

Kyren Wilson v Matthew Selt or Anthony Hamilton

Ryan Day v Jimmy White

Neil Robertson v Joe Perry

Luca Brecel v Lyu Haotian

John Higgins v Tom Ford

Barry Hawkins v Ding Junhui

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Matthew Stevens

Yan Bingtao v Zhou Yuelong

Mark Williams v Jamie Clarke

Stuart Bingham v Ali Carter or Liam Highfield

Judd Trump v Xiao Guodong or Andres Petrov

Jack Lisowski v Xu Si

Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei

Shaun Murphy v David Gilbert

