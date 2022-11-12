Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Defending champion Zhao Xintong has been knocked out in the first round of the UK Championship by Sam Craigie.

China's Zhao was stunned 6-2 in York by the 28-year-old Englishman, who is ranked 47 in the world.

Qualifier Craigie will now face Jimmy White or Ryan Day, who meet on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Mark Allen beat close friend Jordan Brown 6-4 as the two Northern Ireland players faced each other on the professional tour for the first time.

More to follow.

