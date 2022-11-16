Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Jamie Clarke is through to the second round of the UK Championship for only the second time

Jamie Clarke says he is "full of confidence" as he prepares to face Ding Junhui in the last 16 of the UK Championship on Thursday (13:00 GMT).

Clarke beat fellow Welshman and three-time world champion Mark Williams 6-3 in the first round on Monday night.

Williams was suffering with an upset stomach and while Clarke sympathised with him, he was delighted with his performance against his childhood hero.

"It made it that bit extra special," said world number 49 Clarke.

"I watched him when I was growing up from the age of seven or eight years old, aspiring to be like him one day.

"Obviously he wasn't too well during the game but I was out there to do a job and I'm just happy with how it went. "

Clarke, 28, won three matches to qualify for the UK Championship.

He feels he can continue his good form by beating Ding in York.

The Chinese player was the UK champion in 2005, 2009 and 2019 but has slipped to 38 in the world rankings.

"I'm full of confidence - I'm playing really well," said Clarke. "Like all the matches I've played, I fancy winning."

A win over Ding could see Clarke, from Llanelli, come up against Ronnie O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals.

Clarke lost 4-0 against O'Sullivan at the English Open just over a year ago but would relish the opportunity to take on the world champion and world number one again.

"I would be happy to play Ronnie," he added.

"If you want to do well in the game you've got to be playing him. I would probably get beaten, but I have full belief that I can win any match I play. "